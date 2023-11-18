Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,466,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after buying an additional 230,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,389,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tidewater by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,906,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Tidewater stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.33. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $100,037.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.