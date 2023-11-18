Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,321 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Trimble Stock Up 1.2 %

TRMB stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,704 shares of company stock worth $816,009. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.