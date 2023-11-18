Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after purchasing an additional 281,621 shares during the period. BDT Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $63,496,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,322,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,194,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,400 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

