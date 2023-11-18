Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Utz Brands by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Utz Brands by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.