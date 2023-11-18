VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $543,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,611,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $24.87 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $26.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.