Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,845 shares of company stock worth $17,035,294. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $147.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

