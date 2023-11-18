Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $369.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $376.35.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.11.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

