162,467 Shares in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQST. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.62. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

