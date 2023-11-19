31,954 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $202,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Big Lots by 41.6% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $88,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Big Lots

About Big Lots

(Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.