65,053 Shares in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 85,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.19.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

