9,225 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,052,182.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,052,182.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,269.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Down 1.0 %

FLYW opened at $22.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.35 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

