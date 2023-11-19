Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,722 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Galapagos by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $370,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPG opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

