Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,062 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 81.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Li Auto Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

