Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SND. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.32. Smart Sand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

