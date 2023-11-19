Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PaySign were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PaySign

In other PaySign news, insider Robert Strobo sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $29,240.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,126.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PAYS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

PaySign Price Performance

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.44 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 million, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.07.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

