Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 42,322 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 496.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 5.7 %

CYH opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Health Systems

In other Community Health Systems news, Director Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

