Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,299 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,484,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 139,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 233,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.06. ZTO Express has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $30.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

