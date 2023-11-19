Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 60.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,528,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,330,000 after purchasing an additional 573,517 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMK stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

