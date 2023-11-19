Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $213.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.