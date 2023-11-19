Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenon were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kenon during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth $90,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth $233,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

NYSE KEN opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

