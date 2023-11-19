Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $220,000 Position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. Xunlei Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XNET

Xunlei Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.