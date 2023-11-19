Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $242,000 Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WF. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of WF stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

