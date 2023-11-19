Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 263.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

PK stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

