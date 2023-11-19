Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 29,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $107.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 143.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 7,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $110,511.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,141,651.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 7,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,141,651.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 774,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,485 and have sold 720,874 shares valued at $75,082,110. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

