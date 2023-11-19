Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seer by 13.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seer by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seer during the first quarter worth $96,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Seer by 89.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 82,932 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 807,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,972.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

