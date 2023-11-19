Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after buying an additional 1,206,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 357,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $219,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KNSA stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.81 and a beta of -0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNSA. TheStreet cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

