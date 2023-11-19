Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 74.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,220 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REFI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 309,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $5,183,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $2,920,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $910,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

REFI opened at $15.03 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $273.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

