Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 108,107 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 14.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 13.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,170,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,066,000 after purchasing an additional 186,536 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $539.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

