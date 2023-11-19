Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 151,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.20 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.48 million, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

