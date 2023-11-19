Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rogers by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rogers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $131.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $173.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

