Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,719 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day moving average of $129.17. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.12 and a 52 week high of $158.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

