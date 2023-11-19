Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,689,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $89.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.31.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

