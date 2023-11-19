Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $35.93 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

