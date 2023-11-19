Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $305,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 911,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 39.7% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 68,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth $212,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Gentex by 61.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gentex

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.