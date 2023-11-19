Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 62.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INZY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

