Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $322,000 in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $40,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 401,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 867.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 272,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tidewater by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,389,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 1,486 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,824,429.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

TDW stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

