Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 372,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 418,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of EMKR opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.48. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Sunday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

EMCORE Profile

(Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

