Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,135 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,200 shares of company stock worth $1,861,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

