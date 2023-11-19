Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,014,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $166.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $185.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.88 and a beta of 1.02.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $91,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,691.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

