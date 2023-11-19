Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $281,064.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 435,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,991,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,527 shares of company stock worth $9,219,094. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

