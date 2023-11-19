Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Tredegar by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tredegar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tredegar by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Tredegar from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Tredegar

(Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

