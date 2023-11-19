Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,945,000 after buying an additional 197,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. California Resources’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

