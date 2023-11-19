Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PetIQ by 880.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 158.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 749.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

PetIQ Trading Down 0.5 %

PETQ stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.51 million, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.86. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

PetIQ Profile

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.