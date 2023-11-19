Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,190 The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

