Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.85.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

