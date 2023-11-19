Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,683 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viracta Therapeutics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 207,108 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,487,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 156,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 120,169 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.27. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

