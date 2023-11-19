Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,468 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,080,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,077,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

