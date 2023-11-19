Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 16,638 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLVM opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $57.38.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.41. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

