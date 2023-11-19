Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 29,930 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.86. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $194.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

