Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 31,326 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 80.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

